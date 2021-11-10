Paul Rudd voted world’s sexiest man and his reaction is adorable

Paul Rudd, the star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the MCU’s Ant-Man action movies, has been chosen as the sexiest man alive by PEOPLE magazine. That’s right after a career of playing heartthrobs and superheroes, the 52-year-old actor – who seemingly never ages – has snagged the swoon-worthy award. However, instead of leaning into the typical ‘sexy’ attitude, Rudd’s reaction to the news proved to be downright adorable instead.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility,” Rudd said. “There are so many people that should get this before me.” However, the actor went on to explain how he will embrace ‘the sexiest man’ title – giving the people what they want.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” Rudd told PEOPLE. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Rudd joins a long line of hunky A-listers that have won the award from PEOPLE magazine. Previous recipients include the likes of Idris Elba, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, and in 2020 Michael B. Jordan snagged the publication’s sexiest man alive crown.

Besides winning acclaim from PEOPLE, Rudd has been keeping busy and is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood right now. Fans can look forward to seeing him in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theatres on November 18, and in the upcoming TV series The Shrink Next Door.

Rudd is also scheduled to make his Marvel return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will release in theatres on July 28, 2023.

