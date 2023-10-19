Avengers Endgame’s most iconic scene nearly ruined all the hype

Oh, to be back at a time where Avengers Endgame was the big MCU movie to look forward to. The culmination of a decade’s work for the Infinity Saga was a truly special film, but one pivotal moment from the superhero flick was almost very different, and not for the better.

The MCU has come a long way since the events of Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk back in 2008. Watching the Marvel movies in order now would take you 4377 minutes (yes, I did the math), and transport you to other planets, through the multiverse, and would, sadly, see many of your favorite Marvel characters perish along the way.

The double bill of Infinity War and Endgame contributes to most of that particular grief. Still, they’re the best movies in the franchise, full of incredible moments that help us forget the pain. But Endgame almost undercut its biggest moment entirely.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Loki season 2 director Dan Deleeuw recalled his time working as second unit director on Avengers Endgame, and shared details of an alternate plan for that iconic portals scene.

“It was interesting because there was a lot of different ideas. There was a version of the cut, the day that we had all the actors together, and it was like this long panning shot across all the actors… but it just didn’t play as well as we wanted,” Deleeuw revealed.

Thankfully, that idea was put to one side and the portals concept won the day. Deleeuw expands on that thought process: “It was something that I got with pre-viz and Jeff Ford, our editor, and we just said, ‘We have to go with the portals and just pick who comes out when.’ It was just something that… like we knew who survived and when they were coming back, but we needed to slow it down and give the audience a chance to welcome their heroes back.

“And so it was so interesting in terms of like, ‘OK, who comes from Titan first? Okay, you get the Guardians and then Star-Lord’s going to show up.’ And then just being in the theater that day, it’s like starting, okay, we got to do Spider-Man last because Spider-Man! So it was very much crafted to be emotional, and I think it was amazing for all of us that opening weekend, how well the fans responded to it.”

That moment still gives me goosebumps to this day, and reminds me that the MCU is still responsible for some of the best superhero movies of all time, regardless of the issues with Marvel Phase 5. The panning shot was successful for the first Avengers movie when we first see the core six heroes come together, but it would have completely underserved this huge moment in Endgame.

As it is, the portals scene truly feels like not only a magical cinematic moment, but really evokes the spirit of a comic book, too. You can totally picture an Avengers graphic novel with this army of heroes returning from the dead and joining the fight, each given their own panel as they arrive at Captain America’s side. As it happens, if you’re looking for something akin to that, you should check out the Secret Wars arc from 2015, which involves an array of heroes teaming up to take down the Marvel villain, Doctor Doom, in spectacular fashion.

The Avengers 5 release date has a lot to live up to. If you’re done reminiscing about the past, you can learn about all the upcoming Marvel movies, like The Marvels and Spider-Man 4, or you could move away from this franchise and think about other new movies, like Avatar 3.