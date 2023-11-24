It seems we’re getting new rumors regarding the Fantastic Four MCU movie every day now, and Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star linked to the project. While there’s no official word on who she might play, we’re willing to bet all the silver we own that she’ll be surfing the galaxy.

The MCU is going to be a very different place once the Fantastic Four release date arrives. There are few Marvel characters quite as iconic as the first family, and their adversaries are pretty impressive, too. It’s long been suggested that the upcoming Marvel movie will feature Doctor Doom, but we’re not so sure.

The latest report from industry insider Daniel Richtman is that Anya Taylor-Joy is being lined up to play a mystery Marvel villain in the new movie. This information, twinned with Jeff Sneider’s report that the film will feature a female Silver Surfer, has us putting two and two together and getting (a fantastic) four.

There has been a lot of talk of Galactus being involved in the story for the Fantastic Four movie, which makes sense given how intertwined he is with the super team. A villain this big is going to need some groundwork laying down, though. Remember when you were watching the Marvel movies in order all those years ago and little hints to Thanos were being dropped here and there? I imagine we’ll get something similar here.

Silver Surfer is one of the Heralds of Galactus, so it would make sense that the big man would send a (very powerful) minion to test the water before making his grand entrance. The thing is, Silver Surfer is a prominent enough character that you wouldn’t really need another villain in the movie, so if reports are true and a female version of the character is the route Marvel is taking, this can be the only role Taylor-Joy is in the running for.

I’m a big fan of Taylor-Joy, most of the time. She’s brilliant in films like The Witch, The Northman, and Emma, and she’s displayed a fairly impressive range to her on screen talents, too. She’s not afraid of a mainstream movie, either, having featured in M Night Shyamalan thrillers, the Super Mario Bros flick from this year, and even the much-maligned superhero movie, The New Mutants. Maybe Fantastic Four can be her chance for redemption in the Marvel world.

We’re still waiting patiently for concrete cast announcements on this Phase 6 project, but Pedro Pascal looks like a sure fire thing for the lead role of Reed Richards. With rumors suggesting the rest of the team could be made up of Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, it seems Marvel is going for the approach of “Look, you like these actors in those other things, so you have to like this film.” But hey, these performers are popular for a reason, and I’m not going to grumble about seeing more of them.

Until we know more about the Fantastic Four line up, there’s still so much to be excited about. Personally, I’m stoked for the upcoming Marvel series, Echo, which looks wonderfully violent. You can learn all about the Echo release date with us, or you can think about the big screen instead and get ready for Phase 5 flicks like Deadpool 3.