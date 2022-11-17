America Chavez star wants to follow Wong’s path in MCU

If you’re a heroic MCU character, your time in the franchise can follow all sorts of paths. Obviously there are Marvel movies, but now you have Marvel series as well, providing options for performers. Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the action movies, has a particularly great idea for her arc.

“Well, if it was a perfect world, I would want to take Wong’s path where he’s almost in every single thing. I would really appreciate that,” she tells Comicbook. “We saw her at Kamar-Taj with Wong, and I think that’s a perfect place for her, obviously. She needs some guidance.”

In the Doctor Strange 2 ending, America stays to train with Wong, learning to master her multiversal capabilities. This all suggests she’s in a prime position for Ant-Man 3, or possibly Avengers 5 in Marvel’s Phase 5. However, right now she’s just waiting for the call.

“I don’t know. I’m going to say finger’s crossed,” she says. “I’ve got to be here going like, ’Guys, I’m not in it. I don’t know’.”

This is all to say nothing of the prospective Doctor Strange 3. Nothing’s been announced on that yet, leaving us all to speculate about America and the Sorcerer Supreme. But Marvel villain Kang’s introduction in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes us think our heroes might need some multiversal help as things get more timey-wimey.

