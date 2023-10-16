Martin Scorsese just gave us the best news ever, and we’re relieved

As one of the best directors of all time, we insist that we are only given positive news about Martin Scorsese, and his latest comments do not disappoint.

Martin Scorsese, and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese has been delivering world-class cinema to our screens for over 50 years now, and I will be distraught when he finally calls it a day. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon.

In terms of those who are still with us, Martin Scorsese has to be considered the best director alive today. The man has been responsible for some of the best movies of each decade throughout his long career, and he’s still making new movies at the spritely age of 80.

The Killers of the Flower Moon release date is upon us, but that doesn’t mean Marty is finished. No, in a recent interview with The Times, the legendary filmmaker declared he still has something left to give.

Many fear that Scorsese could be nearing the end of his career, but, discussing his future in the industry, the man himself put those rumors to bed. “I don’t want to slow down,” he said.

“At my age, your body tells you at a certain point you need to pace yourself, but I’m still searching for the answer to how we take care of each other. I thought my films should reflect that,” Scorsese added.

YouTube Thumbnail

So, in true Wolf of Wall Street style, Martin Scorsese is not fuckin’ leaving, and if that news doesn’t start your week off with a smile, then I don’t know what to tell you. Our Killers of the Flower Moon review describes his latest picture as a “masterpiece,” and honestly, I would expect nothing less. We are truly lucky to live in an age where a man so passionate and talented as Scorsese is still thriving, and long may it continue.

Aside from his new film, Scorsese has director credits lined up for two more feature projects: Roosevelt, and The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Both are currently in pre-production, so hopefully we get some updates soon. Until then, why not read about the important lesson Scorsese learned on Raging Bull, or what Scorsese thinks is the secret to Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting. You could also get excited about the MCU and films like Deadpool 3, because we all know Marty secretly loves that stuff.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.

