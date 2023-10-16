Martin Scorsese just gave us the best news ever, and we’re relieved

Martin Scorsese has been delivering world-class cinema to our screens for over 50 years now, and I will be distraught when he finally calls it a day. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon.

In terms of those who are still with us, Martin Scorsese has to be considered the best director alive today. The man has been responsible for some of the best movies of each decade throughout his long career, and he’s still making new movies at the spritely age of 80.

The Killers of the Flower Moon release date is upon us, but that doesn’t mean Marty is finished. No, in a recent interview with The Times, the legendary filmmaker declared he still has something left to give.

Many fear that Scorsese could be nearing the end of his career, but, discussing his future in the industry, the man himself put those rumors to bed. “I don’t want to slow down,” he said.

“At my age, your body tells you at a certain point you need to pace yourself, but I’m still searching for the answer to how we take care of each other. I thought my films should reflect that,” Scorsese added.

So, in true Wolf of Wall Street style, Martin Scorsese is not fuckin’ leaving, and if that news doesn’t start your week off with a smile, then I don’t know what to tell you. Our Killers of the Flower Moon review describes his latest picture as a “masterpiece,” and honestly, I would expect nothing less. We are truly lucky to live in an age where a man so passionate and talented as Scorsese is still thriving, and long may it continue.

Aside from his new film, Scorsese has director credits lined up for two more feature projects: Roosevelt, and The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Both are currently in pre-production, so hopefully we get some updates soon.