Martin Scorsese’s next movie sounds extremely familiar

It is time to get ready for another classic because Martin Scorsese has just announced his next movie. That is right, folks; after the critical praise from the Cannes Film Festival for his upcoming drama movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese has shared what his next big gig will be, and (spoiler alert) it’s a religious blast from the past.

According to Variety, fans can look forward to a flick all about the life of Jesus Christ. “I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” Scorsese announced during a recent Rome conference at the Vatican. “And I’m about to start making it,” the director explained.

So yeah, it looks like we don’t have to worry about any new movies from the acclaimed filmmaker because Scorsese’s next project is covered. However, this upcoming film isn’t exactly Scorsese’s first Christian-based outing on the big screen.

In fact, he has portrayed Jesus’ life before in the ’80s movie The Last Temptation of Christ. For those of you who may not know, The Last Temptation of Christ saw Willem Dafoe in the titular role and depicted the life of Jesus Christ as he struggled with different forms of temptation, such as fear, lust, and even depression.

However, before all of us secular folk dismiss this classic, the film isn’t straight gospel and was actually adapted from Nikos Kazantzakis’ controversial novel of the same name.

Back in the day, some religious fans weren’t the biggest supporters of the film due to the fact that it strayed from the telling of the Bible – leading to certain Christian religious groups protesting the flick.

But despite some backlash, Scorsese proved once again why he is one of the best directors in Hollywood, with The Last Temptation of Christ going on to receive an Oscar nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

If anyone can make a film based on Jesus Christ work, it is Scorsese. And hopefully, we will get to see another outing that focuses on the story and gives us great performances, first and foremost.

While we wait for more news on this upcoming Martin Scorsese movies, fans can look forward to seeing Killers of the Flower Moon, which hits theatres on October 6 in select cinemas before worldwide release via Apple TV Plus on October 20, 2023.

For more information, here is our Killers of the Flower Moon review from Cannes and our list of the best movies of all time.