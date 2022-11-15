Will there be a Manifest season 5? When NBC cancelled the sci-fi series Manifest after three seasons, fans were devastated that they’d never learn what really happened to the Flight 828 passengers.

Thankfully Netflix stepped in and performed a miracle, reviving the TV series for a fourth season, the first part of which was released on November 4. Now, fans, though, are desperate to know if they’ll get another reprieve and if Netflix might renew the show for a fifth season.

Will there be a Manifest season 5?

No, there won’t be Manifest season 5. When the streaming service Netflix brought the show back after NBC cancelled it, it was only renewed for one more season.

Don’t worry, though. The show’s not over just yet. The first ten episodes of Manifest season 4 arrived on Netflix on November 4, and there are another ten yet to come. Manifest season 4 part 2 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but we can guess, based on Netflix’s previous release strategy, that it should hit Netflix in early 2023.

If you love Manifest, you’re probably a fan of quality TV shows, so check out our guides to Severance season 2, or if you prefer your TV a bit more dramatic, we have an article all about Succession season 4.