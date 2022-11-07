Manifest season 4, part 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Manifest season 4 part 2 release date? Netflix rescued the sci-fi series Manifest from cancellation, but all good things must come to an end. The first ten episodes of Manifest season 4 dropped on November 4, 2022, and impatient fans want to know when the show will be back.

Well, we here at The Digital Fix don’t like to see fans left without any answers, so we’ve scoured the web to bring you everything you could want to know about the Manifest season 4, part 2 release date, cast, plot, and more. Warning spoilers ahead!

Manifest season 4, part 2 release date

We don’t currently know the Manifest season 4, part 2 release date. That said, we can make an educated guess based on the streaming service Netflix’s previous release strategies.

There was around about a month-long gap between Stranger Things season 4 part 1 and Stranger Things season 4 part 2, while there was a two-month break between Ozark season 4’s two parts. We estimate then we’ll see the final ten episodes of Manifest in early 2023.

Manifest season 4, part 2 cast

All the principal members of the Manifest cast are set to reprise their roles in the second part of season 4. That includes Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, Josh Dallas, Parveen Kaur, and Daryl Edwards. You can check out the entire Manifest season 4 part 2 cast list below.

Who’s in the Manifest season 4, part 2 cast?

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

One person who won’t return is Matt Long as Zeke Landon. The last time we saw Zeke, he sacrificed himself to save Cal, Ben and Grace’s son.

Manifest season 4, part 2 story

Manifest season 4, part 2 will presumably pick up where the first part of the TV series ended. The final episode ended with Angelina getting her mitts on the Omega Sapphire, setting up a battle between her and Cal. Other than that, though, we don’t really know, and Manifest isn’t an easy show to predict.

That said, Josh Dallas did tell TV Line some details, although he avoided any major spoilers. “[Part 2] is compelling, it is twisty, it is turny,” he said. “It is everything that you want out of a classic episode of Manifest and more.”

“We get to find out the ultimate answer of what happened to these passengers on Flight 828,” he continued. “In my opinion, it is the perfect ending and resolution to each of these characters, and we can’t wait for people to see it.”

Manifest season 4, part 2 trailer

At the time of writing Manifest season 4, part 2 does not have a trailer. So you’ll have to entertain yourself by watching the teaser for part 1 for now.

How many episodes will there be in Manifest season 4, part 2?

Manifest season 4, part 2, will have ten episodes. This has been confirmed by Netflix.

Is Manifest season 4, part 2 the last season?

Yes, Manifest season 4, part 2, will bring the story of Manifest to a close. As sad as it is, please remember that things could be worse. NBC was going to leave viewers without a resolution, so at least you’ll get some closure, unlike the poor souls who like Santa Clarita Diet.

If you’re looking for your next binge, check out our guide to the best drama series, or you may want to check out our guides to Succession season 4 and Ted Lasso season 3.