Here’s how to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance, including theatrical release details and streaming platform options. The Channing Tatum franchise is finally coming to a close with the third and final Magic Mike movie, and we’ve got all the information you need to catch the film.

Over ten years ago, the first Magic Mike movie was released, and cinema has never been the same since. Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration, but the drama movies are pretty great nonetheless. With a new movie on the way, it’s time to say goodbye to Mike and the gang unfortunately.

So, if you’re keen to know how to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance, we’ve gathered all the key details you need to make sure you see the conclusion of the comedy movie series when the Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date arrives.

How to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is being released theatrically on February 10 and you’ll only be able to see the film on the big screen upon release.

The release date for the 2023 movie is the same in both the US and the UK. It’s getting a theatrical release only, so you will have to get to your local cinema to see Magic Mike’s big farewell.

Can you stream Magic Mike’s Last Dance?

At the moment there are no streaming options for Magic Mike’s Last Dance as the movie is getting a theatrical release only.

When the flick does arrive on streaming services is still unknown at this point, but we expect Magic Mike’s Last Dance to be on HBO Max in the US. It’s unclear which platform the film will be on in the UK.

