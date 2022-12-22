Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date, trailer, plot, more

What is Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date? We were told 2015’s Magic Mike XXL was the character’s last hurrah, but it looks like the enduring rizz of Mike Lane was just too much to contain, with Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh announcing that a third was on the way in 2021.

With two romance movies and a successful stage show, Soderbergh revealed in an interview with Total Film that it was the stage show itself that encouraged him to revive the franchise. “It was clear that a movie about this process [of making a stage show] was going to be a wonderful Trojan horse to discuss or expand on some ideas that were nascent in the other two films,” he explained. “Primarily, what is desire? What is sexy? What is fantasy? What is the role of fantasy in someone’s life?”

The good news is, there isn’t long to wait until Top Gun: Maverick for horny people (and also just for regular dudes being bros, as our own Jakob Barnes explains in this feature) hits our screens, so here’s everything you need to know about Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance release date

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023, with Warner Bros noting that the film arrives “just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

The film was originally set to be a HBO Max exclusive, and as a Warner Bros movie, it seems likely that it will be available on the streaming service some time after its theatrical release date.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance plot

The official plot synopsis as released by Warner Bros is as follows:

“Magic Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?”

See what I mean when I said the rom-com is basically Top Gun: Maverick? In an interview with Empire, director Soderbergh also revealed that the movie’s plot also incorporates a 30-minute dance sequence at the end.

“We have this dance number with Channing [Tatum] and Salma [Hayek] right up front. And then the last 30-plus minutes of the movie are just this giant dance sequence,” he explained. “My job is, how do I make each one of these distinct? I can’t shoot them all the same way, I have to come up with a different approach for each dance. And that was really the challenge.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer

A full trailer for Magic Mike 3 was released on November 13, 2022. The trailer shows Mike (Tatum) bartending in Florida and impressing Hayek Pinault’s character with one of his “special” dances before she whisks him off to London to make his stripping career international.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance cast

Unfortunately, despite their pertinent roles in previous movies, it looks like the rest of Mike’s original dance crew, which included Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Adam Rodriguez, and Kevin Nash, won’t be returning alongside him, with the final movie instead focussing on Mike’s romance with Salma Hayek Pinault’s character and training a new generation of dancers.

Although Warner Bros has disclosed the cast list for the film, they’ve kept schtum about the characters’ names, so here’s the main roster of actors in Magic Mike 3:

Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek Pinault

Ayub Khan Din

Jemelia George

Juliette Motamed

Vicki Pepperdine

If you want more elaborate dance sequences, or maybe something a little more PG, check out our guide to the best musicals.