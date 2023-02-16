Ever wanted to see Liam Neeson punch Jimmy Fallon? You’re in luck

As an action movie star, Liam Neeson’s been in his share of scuffles. He’s taken on Sith as Star Wars character Qui-Gon Jinn, and blown up half of Europe in the Taken thriller movies. One time he even got to give Jimmy Fallon what for, in a manner of speaking anway.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the hosts is chatting to Neeson about new movie Marlowe. As they talk about production on an adventure movie like that, Fallon asks if Neeson could give some pointers on throwing a fake punch. So, they get up, and run through a quick scene where Neeson gives Fallon a right hook.

They do some quick blocking, run a couple of lines, and Fallon gets clocked. After the first take, Neeson offers some advice: look like the punch hurt by staying hit for a couple of seconds before straightening up.

Fallon does this the second time, and it looks marginally better. Let it be known that Neeson has strong form, even for someone who uses stuntmen.

Marlowe is his 100th film, it’s pointed out. Having starred in drama movies, Star Wars movies, romance movies, and everything in between, Neeson knows a thing or three about fictitious fights, especially since Taken.

Directed by Neil Jordan, Marlowe is out now in the US.