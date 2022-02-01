Let The Right One In becoming Korean TV series

One of the best horror movies of this century, Let The Right One In, is becoming a Korean TV series. The announcement was made this January, with production set to being as early as the second half of 2022.

The news comes via Zapzee, who translated original Korean reporting on the project. TAKEONE STUDIO is working with Film Monster to co-producer a new interpretation of the Swedish romance movie. No other details are known right now, other that it’ll be what’s known as an ‘OTT series’, a term used for web-only shows in South Korea. In other words, it’ll be on a streaming service.

Let The Right One In is a drama movie about a young boy who becomes friends with a vampire in Stockholm. It’s a dark, moody look at vampirism, and why horror is frequently a haven for the bullied and abuse. Tomas Alfredson directed the film, which is based on the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, who also contributed the screenplay. An English-language version was produced in 2010, from The Batman director Matt Reeves.

“We plan to create a new work by adding Korean sensibility and characteristics of TV series to the original movie’s innocence and dreamlike atmosphere,” TAKEONE STUDIO says in a statement. “The remake will start filming in the second half of this year after tabbing the director and finalizing the cast.”

We’ll keep you informed on when you can check out this new version of the modern classic. In the meantime, you can find Let The Right One In on Shudder, and you can check out the best Netflix horror movies for more chills.