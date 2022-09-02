Legally Blonde 3 release date speculation plot, cast, and more

What is the Legally Blonde season 3 release date? It’s been over 20 years since Elle Woods first pottered down the hallowed halls of Harvard, but the story isn’t over yet. In 2018, it was announced that Reese Witherspoon would be reprising her role as the iconic 2000s movie character for the third time.

A director for the feel-good movie hasn’t been announced yet, but with Never Have I Ever‘s Mindy Kaling and The Office’s Dan Goor behind the screenplay, we have high hopes for the flick — even if the Legally Blonde 3 release date seems far away.

But rest assured nobody is more passionate about the film than Elle Woods herself, with Witherspoon telling USA Today, “It’s just like Top Gun: they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.”

Legally blonde 3 release date speculation

Unfortunately, Legally Blonde 3’s initial release date of May 2022 has been pushed back indefinitely. This is because, according to Kaling, they want to rework the script and ensure the movie is of high quality.

“The hardest thing about this project is trying to figure that out in an authentic way,” she told TIME. “We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what’s basically Reese’s Avengers franchise.”

Until the script is finished, it is hard to predict when the movie will be released. This is because we will need to allow time for the casting of new filming and post-production which can take between 1-2 years. So, we’re guessing the movie won’t be released until sometime in 2023, or even 2024.

Legally blonde 3 plot speculation

The exact plot details of Legally Blonde 3 are yet to be revealed, but Mindy Kaling teased in an interview with TIME that they’d be looking at how an older and wiser Elle Woods navigates the 21st century.

“What is Elle Woods like at 42?” she asked, “Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?”

MGM executive Pamela Abdy also teased in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the movie would also explore how Elle navigates motherhood, saying, “Elle is a mum with a thriving career. We’re looking forward to seeing the script come in sometime in the first quarter [of 2022.]”

Legally Blonde 3 cast speculation

The only two cast members that we know of for certain are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge who will, of course, be returning as Elle Woods and Paulette respectively.

Given he’s her on-screen husband and has previously expressed interest in returning, we’re also fully expecting Luke Wilson to return as Emmett. Will more former cast members turn up? It’s entirely possible, so here’s our full speculative cast list for Legally Blonde 3.

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods

Luke Wilson as Emmett

Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette

Selma Blair as Vivian

Matthew Davis as Warner

Ali Larter as Brooke Windham

Jessica Cauffiel as Margot

Holland Taylor as Professor Stromwell

Alanna Ubach as Serena

