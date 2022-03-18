Never Have I Ever season 3 release date – everything we know

When is Never Have I Ever season 3 out? Coming-of-age TV series Never Have I Ever is what happens when Jane the Virgin is mixed with the teenage trials and tribulations from shows like Sex Education. With its quirky narrative style, endearing cast, and central love triangle, it is no wonder that the dramedy, which centres on first-generation Indian immigrant Devi, has risen the ranks to become one of the most popular Netflix series.

As well as dealing with the usual themes of high school, fitting in, crushes, and dating, Never Have I Ever brings grief and desi family dynamics to the mainstream, as Devi and her family learn to cope with the recent death of her father and the family paitrach Mohan. The good, the bad, and painfully awkward moments of Devi’s life are all narrated by acclaimed tennis play John McEnroe, and in its two-season run, has also dealt with themes like coming out as LGBTQ+, disability and the dynamics of arranged marriages.

At the helm of the show is Mindy Kaling, who previously produced semi-autobiographical sitcom The Mindy Project, and Lang Fisher, who as well as working with Kaling on The MIndy Project, was also a co-executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is almost upon us, so in anticipation we have gathered all you need to know about its release, trailer, cast and plot.

never have i ever season 3 release date: WHEN DOES NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 COME OUT?

A precise release date for Never Have I Ever season 3 has not yet been announced, but according to the series’ co-creator, Mindy Kaling, the show will be back on Netflix sometime in summer 2022.

In a statement shared to Twitter on March 12, 2022, Kaling wrote, “Hey crickets! We’ve got some morning announcements for you: season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus, we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you Bevi and Daxton stans. We love you!”

Based on this statement, it’s safe to assume that the third season will be coming out sometime between June and August 2022. While season 1 came out in April, season 2 came out in July, so fingers crossed for another July release!

never have i ever season 3 plot: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3?

The final episode of Never Have I Ever season 2 culminated with the explosion of the love triangle between Devi, hot jock Paxton and nerd rival-turned-lover Ben. Although Devi tried to juggle both of them, it ultimately blew up in her face. We see Paxton show up at the school dance, wanting one last chance with Devi, and the two decide to go public with their relationship for the first time while Ben. who recently started a romance with new girl Aneesa, looks on.

But wait! Eleanor tells Ben that all is not lost with Devi, revealing that she still had feelings for him, so it remains to be seen whether Ben will take Devi’s reconciliation with Paxton lying down or try and convince her to give their romance another try — with his own girlfriend, of course, serving to complicate matters further.

And then we have Devi herself: how will she navigate her new relationship? Co-creator Kaling made it clear in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she doesn’t want or expect things to be plain sailing for the series’ protagonist, because where is the fun in that? “I’ve watched enough romantic comedies that it’s not interesting unless it’s constantly shifting and changing,” she said. “Having the lead character be happy in love is not super interesting to me. It’s more suspenseful when we don’t know.”

We might also see more of Nalini’s growing connection with Chris, as well as Fabiola and Eve’s romance. Kamala and Prashant’s relationship may well be revisited in season 3 as well, so there’s definitely more than one love triangle (or square) to keep track of along with the usual themes around growing up, grief and navigating high school.

never have i ever season 3 trailer: IS THERE A TRAILER FOR NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer yet for Never Have I Ever season 3. However, it shouldn’t be too far away, as a behind-the-scenes snap shared by Darren Barnet (Paxton) on Instagram revealed that filming for season wrapped on February 28.

“Yesterday was our final day of shooting season 3 of Never Have I Ever and we ended off in Malibu!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who makes this show possible and thank you to our fans. I’m filled with love and gratitude.”

As previously mentioned, season 3 was confirmed by Kaling to be coming sometime in summer 2022, so depending on what side of summer the show will be released, we might be seeing a trailer for the show as soon as spring 2022.

NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3 CAST: WHO WILL BE IN NEVER HAVE I EVER SEASON 3?

We can expect the majority of our favourite cast and characters returning for the upcoming season, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Megan Suri (Aneesa), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Ranjita Chakravarty (Nirmala), Rushi Kota (Prashant), and Christina Kartchner (Eve).

It’s also likely that John McEnroe will return as Devi’s narrator (along with a few surprise guest narrators as well), while Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays Devi’s dad Mohan, will likely continue to appear in flashbacks and dream sequences as he has done the past two seasons, despite being dead prior to the events of season 1.

There are at least two new characters set to join the cast as well. Although the casting is unclear, the character of Geeta, a South Asian woman in her 50s-60s, is billed to join the third season as Nirmala’s best friend. Anriduh Pisharody will also be joining season 3 as recurring character Des, a private school student who is smart like Devi.

how many episodes will never have i ever season 3 have?

According to Glamour, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, previously revealed that the show will have a grand total of 40 episodes, season 4 included. Given that Season 1 and 2 have been released in ten-episode blocks, it is likely they will do the same for season 3: spreading out the episodes equally over the final two seasons.

where can i watch never have i ever season 3?

Because Never Have I Ever is an exclusive Netflix series, you can expect season 3 to drop on the streaming service alone, as with season 1 and 2 before it.

The cost of a Netflix subscription ranges from £6.99 ($8.99) to £15.99 ($17.99), so despite the recent price hike, there are numerous options available to see what Netflix subscription is the best fit for you on your budget.

In the meantime, seasons 1 and 2 of Never Have I Ever are available to stream now on Netflix.