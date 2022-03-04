Jonathan Groff joins M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin

Kristoff, King George, Agent Smith and the Mindhunter himself – Jonathan Groff – is knocking at M. Night Shyamalan’s cabin door, as he’s been cast in the horror master’s latest mind-bender. Dave Bautista is leading the cast, which has begun to round out with Servant‘s Rupert Grint, Old‘s Nikki Amuka-Bird and Pennyworth’s Ben Aldridge.

As with all Shyamalan’s work, the plot is probably reliant on twists, turns and shocking reveals. Therefore, we currently know nothing about Knock at the Cabin, other than the fact that filming will start shortly. Groff is a Broadway star (known for Hamilton and Spring Awakening), as well as appearing in TV shows such as Glee, HBO’s Looking and Netflix’s Mindhunter (from David Fincher). His movie roles include playing Kristoff in smash-hit Disney movie Frozen and Smith in The Matrix Resurrections.

Dave Bautista reportedly has the lead role in Knock at the Cabin. The wrestler-turned-actor has had an extremely busy last five years, starring in the likes of comedies Stuber and My Spy, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and Blade Runner 2049 and Dune (both directed by Denis Villeneuve). He will soon be returning as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Shyamalan made his break through with the hugely successful and acclaimed horror movie The Sixth Sense in 1999, swiftly followed by Unbreakable, Signs, and The Village. After a few misfires, he returned to positive reviews with Split (2016) and followed it up with Glass (2019), which had a mixed reception. While his work can be divisive, it is certainly risky and original, which is to be welcomed in this age of the “safe bet” based on existing IP.

Old, which was released last year, has exactly 50% on Rotten Tomatoes (which is a typical reaction to a Shyamalan movie, with half loving it and half hating it), but it still managed to make $90 million at the box office. Shyamalan is also the showrunner of Apple TV’s Servant which stars Rupert Grint.

