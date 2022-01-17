How to watch Servant season 3 – can I stream M. Night Shyamalan’s new TV series?

How can you watch Servant season 3? In 2019, the world was introduced to the Turner family for the first time in the American psychological series Servant – created by Tony Basgallop with award-winning director M. Night Shyamalan producing. Running for two seasons, the TV series has impressed viewers and critics alike, and now season 3 is officially heading our way.

Starring Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, the series explores the consequences of the fractured marriage and grief of a wealthy couple morning the death of their three-week-old son Jericho. While a heartbreaking concept, the show presents one of the juiciest mystery storylines on TV right now. We have seen the tragic couple get attached to an eerie doll in place of their son, get involved with a cult, and deal with a mysterious ‘nanny’ who turns their world upside-down throughout the series. With multiple cliff-hangers and unanswered questions still up in the air, it is safe to say that we are all anxious to see the next chapter of Servant hit our small screens.

But you may be wondering when, where and how exactly you can watch the newest instalment of M. Night Shyamalan’s TV series? Can you stream Servant season 3, and will you have to wait depending on where you live to see it? Well, fear not because we answer all your burning questions below.

When can you watch Servant season 3?

You will be able to watch Servant season 3 on January 21, 2022. Like the first two seasons of the series, the new season will be available to watch on Apple TV Plus and will consist of ten episodes. If you are a fan of binging shows, it is bad news, I am afraid. Servant season 3 will release new episodes weekly – meaning that you will have to wait every Friday for the next chapter in the thrilling story.

Can you stream Servant season 3?

Yes, you can! In the future, that is. Once it releases later in January, fans can watch Servant season three on Apple’s streaming service Apple TV Plus. So yeah, basically, that means that you can only stream Servant season 3. No traditional broadcast programming options are available – so start renewing your subscriptions now.

This applies to both our UK and US readers, meaning that no matter where you are, you will be able to enjoy the latest episodes of M. Night Shyamalan’s thrilling show from the comfort of your own home. Apple TV Plus is compatible to download through most smart TVs. You can also enjoy the series on the go, as the Apple TV app is available to download on your phone, tablet and other smart devices.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs £4.99/$4.99 per month. The platform also offers a seven day free trial of its service, so you can always test the waters before you dive straight into your bank account.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about how to watch Servant season 3. For more thrilling stories, here is our list of the best sci-fi series of all time.