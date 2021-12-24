Jonathan Groff says if David Fincher wants to do more Mindhunter he’ll be there

Fans of David Fincher’s true crime series Mindhunter, which ran for two seasons on Netflix between 2017-2019, have been devastated by the fact that it won’t be returning for more. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, star Jonathan Groff has said that; “the minute he (Fincher) says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second.”

Groff was mainly discussing his role as Smith in The Matrix Resurrections, which came out a few days ago. Groff discussed his fight scenes with Keanu Reeves; “Keanu, he knew that I had not trained a lot in fighting before this. I’d never done a fight scene before. But he really gave me so much trust and it made me want to rise to meet the level of trust that he had when he fought with me.”

When asked about Mindhunter, the Hamilton star says; “To me, Mindhunter is Fincher. The whole experience for me was the honour and privilege of getting to work with him. This was the main draw for me. This was the main joy of getting to have that experience.”

He continues; “if the general manager (in this case, Fincher) believes that it should stop, you have to go with the general manager. And this is how I feel with David. The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever.”

Groff says that his nickname on Mindhunter was The Robot; “It’s so funny because my nickname on The Matrix was The Savage, and my nickname from the crew on Mindhunter was The Robot because I would religiously get up early. I would get up and run four miles every single day…I was very, very diligent with my health and exercise. And I later realised that this was also my kind of mechanism in dealing with the darkness of the material.”

He concludes; “But honestly, the material, while it was incredibly dark, I would often think, “This is nothing compared to the people who actually do this for a living.” I mean, we’re acting. I’m not really a method actor, and I have such reverence for the actual FBI agents that do this work and (go home to) their families after the real devastation that they see. So it felt like an honour getting to tell their stories.”

