James Bond was rejected by this star because he’d “sink the franchise”

This actor rejected the opportunity to play James Bond when he was just a rising star. But now he thinks he might be ready to take on the coveted role.

Sean Connery as James Bond
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

James Bond 

James Bond isn’t exactly the kind of role you’d reject. But drama movie actor Rupert Friend maintains that doing so was the right choice for him. In an interview with Variety, he explained why he ultimately decided to pass on leading a series of his own James Bond movies.

 

“When I was 22 and just out of acting college, I did three pictures back to back: The Libertine, Pride & Prejudice, and Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont,” the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast member explained. “And I was told, ‘We’d love to talk to you about playing James Bond, but rebooting the series. We want to do him basically straight out of college.’ And I met Barbara Broccoli and her brother Michael and Debbie McWilliams, the casting director for Bond.”

He continued, “Obviously, I’ve watched them growing up and just love all the actors and all the movies. Basically, they said: ‘You’ll do a screen test, and if it goes well, you’re signed up for three pictures which you won’t read, and you won’t know who the director is. You’re basically handcuffed to it.'”

The idea of turning down your own trilogy of spy movies might seem baffling, but Friend still believes that it was the right choice for him.

“To be honest, I’m grateful that I did. Because back then, not only could the part have sort of eclipsed me, I felt like the part was bigger than me as an actor or even as a person,” he explained. “That it would sort of swallow me up and I might sink the franchise, or at least be the worst Bond that ever lived. And that was just not an option because I love the franchise.”

YouTube Thumbnail

So, in short, Friend was concerned that taking on the role of James Bond at such a young age might have led to him not only making the worst movie of all time but also ruining the action movie franchise for good.

Still, it’s reassuring to know that even some of the best actors of all time aren’t immune from imposter syndrome.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.