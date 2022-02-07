Jackass star Johnny Knoxville describes his most painful stunt ever

Since the turn of the Millennium, Johnny Knoxville and his crew of crazy daredevils have been performing the wildest stunts imaginable, all for our entertainment. With Jackass Forever, the first Jackass movie in 11 years, and quite possibly the last, now released in theatres, Knoxville has finally opened up and answered the question we have always wondered: Which stunt hurt the most?

Jackass first hit our screens as a TV series on MTV back in October 2000, and became an instant phenomenon. With Knoxville leading the line, and Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and many more alongside him, the Jackass crew created something so simple, yet so brilliant. And, something which no one else could, or should even attempt!

Now, after 22 years of putting himself and his friends through the most ridiculous pain, all for the sake of comedy, the icon of injury Johnny Knoxville has revealed what he believes to be his most painful stunt ever across the various TV series and comedy movies. And yes, you guessed it – it does involve his penis.

Speaking to Variety, Knoxville is asked to recount the array of dangerous stunts he has performed over the years, and the subsequent injuries sustained in the process, Knoxville remembers one particular incident very vividly. “I broke my gym dog a number of years ago,” he said. “That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

The painful injury to his penis was the result of a stunt back in 2007, where he tried to flip a motorcycle, and ended up needing a catheter for three-and-a-half years. “The doctor said a couple of centimetres down and it would have been out of commission,” Knoxville added. “But I’ve had a couple of kids since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information.”

Knoxville, now 50-years-old, has hit the Jackass Forever press trail with the same passion and fervour you would expect from a man half his age, and its this infectious energy that imbues Jackass with such an endearing quality. He’s even been taking in the Great British culture over here by seeking out some particularly crude street signs.

We only took @JohnnyKnoxville to the classiest spots in London 🤌 #JackassForever is in cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/GRdNyplXVX — ParamountUK (@ParamountUK) February 6, 2022

While many have reported that Jackass Forever will be the last we see of the comical crew, Knoxville isn’t so sure. “We never said it was the last one,” he said. “After the first two films, we were like: ‘Never’. And then we made a third one, and now we’ve made a fourth one. So, we’re never saying never.”

You can catch up with Johnny Knoxville’s latest hedonistic high jinks in Jackass Forever, which is in cinemas from February 4, 2022. The previous Jackass movies are available to rent or buy on streaming service Amazon Prime.