Jackass Forever might not be final movie, Johnny Knoxville says

When comedy movie Jackass returns to the big screen in February, after over a decade away, many fans presumed it would be a passing of the torch from the OG crew including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O, to the new recruits. Jackass Forever is even billed on IMDb as “their final crusade.” But Knoxville has now stated; “…we’re never saying never.”

Most of the main Jackass crew are returning for the film, which was pushed from an October 2021 release date. Wee-Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy and Ehren McGhehey are all back, with the notable absences being Bam and Ryan Dunn (for very different reasons).

They are also plenty of new cast-members for the film, including – gasp – a woman. And it’ll be awash in celebrity cameos including Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly, Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator and one of the original creators of the show, acclaimed director Spike Jonze.

Knoxville sustained a serious injury on the set of Jackass Forever, in a bull fighting stunt that left him with a concussion and brain hemorrhage, but even then, he’s still not ruling out making a return.

In an interview with Variety, Knoxville said; “We could do another one if we wanted. I don’t know if we want to, but we could let the old guys come in and have fun, but put it more on the young cast. I don’t know. After one and two, we were like ‘Never.’ And then there we made a third one and now we’ve made a fourth one. So, we’re never saying never. Half-ass stuntmen aren’t very good with long-term planning.”

The previous movies were Jackass: The Movie (which came not long after the TV show ended in 2002), Jackass Number Two (2006) and Jackass 3D (2010). The first one made $80 million, the second made $85 million and Jackass 3D made $170 million.

After the complications caused by Bam leaving Jackass Forever and the release date being pushed, Knoxville and the rest of the team will be hoping for a hit.

