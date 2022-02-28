Indiana Jones 5 has completed filming

It is time to grab your whips and fedora’s cinephiles because Indiana Jones is racing to the big screen. Producer Frank Marshall has taken to social media to share that filming on the long-delayed adventure movie Indiana Jones 5 has now officially wrapped.

Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford take on the role of the titular treasure hunter in what is presumably his last big adventure as the iconic character. The movie initially began filming back in June 2021. However, the film lagged behind schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a shoulder injury Ford suffered during production. Although the action movie was set to release in July 2022, thanks to various hurdles, Indiana Jones 5 was further delayed until June 30, 2023.

However, luckily it looks like this date won’t be pushed back again, as the film is now moving into the post-production stage. Posting to followers on Twitter, Marshall shared that filming for the highly anticipated flick was finally over. “That’s a wrap!” the producer writes while also sharing a picture of a cap that says Indy.

You can see Marshall’s original tweet below:

Despite the significant production milestone that Indiana Jones 5 has just reached, details about the flick’s plot are still relatively unknown. We do know that Steven Spielberg, who was initially signed onto direct the thriller movie, left the role due to script disagreements. However, considering that the famed filmmaker is still signed on as a producer to the film, it is unlikely that Indy’s next instalment will derail the franchise.

Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures $36.98 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Indiana Jones 5’s script was penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, alongside James Mangold. And with Spielberg still on board to oversee the project, fans can rest easy knowing that Indy is in good hands.

While we wait on more plot details and a trailer for Indiana Jones 5 to drop, why not look over our guides to the Fast and Furious movies, and Star Wars movies ranked from worst to best.