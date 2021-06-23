Harrison Ford injured while filming Indiana Jones 5

Despite drinking from the Holy Grail, Indiana Jones isn’t immune to the perils of exploring ancient tombs, and it seems neither is Harrison Ford. The 78-year-old actor has reportedly injured his shoulder while filming Indiana Jones 5. According to Variety, Ford will now take a break from filming while he heals, and director James Mangold will continue making the movie without him.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson explained that Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks”, they continued.

Indiana Jones 5 began shooting in the UK earlier this month in the north of England, specifically in North Yorkshire and at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, which was turned into a Nazi base full of WW 2 era Nazi military vehicles. Photos of Ford back in Indian Jones’s iconic fedora leaked online almost immediately, and fans have been speculating what the new film might be about.

Plot details are thin on the ground at the moment, but there’s already plenty of reasons to be excited about the new movie. Aside from Ford reprising his iconic role, there’s going to be some incredible new faces in the film, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, who we’re all confident is playing the bad guy.

There’s some incredible talent behind the camera as well, with Mangold taking over directorial duties from Steven Spielberg, who’s overseeing the whole project as a producer. It was initially reported that Jonathan Kasdan (Solo) had written the script, but in a confrontation with a fan online Mangold denied that he was using Kasdan’s screenplay.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in cinemas on July 28, 2022.