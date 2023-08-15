When is Indiana Jones 5 coming to Disney Plus? On June 30, 2023, fans saw the latest outing to one of the best cinema franchises of all time, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Directed by James Mangold, the new movie saw Indy on his final adventure, so needless to say, it is a massive entry in the IP, and fans who may have missed its cinema run are dying to catch up.

If you need an Indiana Jones refresher, the Dial of Destiny is the fifth film in the franchise and sees Indiana Jones cast alumni Harrison Ford back as everyone’s favorite treasure hunter. While the new movie isn’t among the best movies in the franchise, in our Indiana Jones 5 review, we did comment on how it was a “poignant sendoff” for the beloved character that you don’t want to miss.

So here is everything you need to know about the Dial of Destiny’s streaming release date. From news to mapping out rumors and facts below, we answer the big question: “When is Indiana Jones 5 coming to Disney Plus?”

When is Indiana Jones 5 coming to Disney Plus?

Indiana Jones 5 doesn’t have a Disney Plus release date yet, but it is suspected that the film will hit the platform sometime in late September 2023.

However, the good news is that, while we wait for the House of Mouse to add the latest adventure movie to its catalog, fans can watch the Dial of Destiney on VOD services in August. That is right! Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny will be available to buy and rent on several services, such as Prime Video and Apple TV, on August 29, 2023.

So, yes, Disney Plus subscribers will have to wait for some time, but there are plenty of digital streaming options available if you are desperate to watch all the Indiana Jones movies in order for your next movie marathon night.

It should also be noted that Disney Plus will eventually have Indiana Jones 5. But, considering how Disney has been reverting back to its pre-Covid-19 release pattern with its big movies (i.e., having longer breaks between theatrical and streaming releases), we suspect that Indy won’t be on its platform until late September or early October 2023. Stay tuned for updates!

