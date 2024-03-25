We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Idris Elba is a real action movie hero, protects woman being attacked

Idris Elba might be known for his roles in the best action movies, but the actor proved that he's also a hero in real life after he bravely stopped an attack.

Idris Elba as Luther
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

Idris Elba 

Idris Elba has played many bold and brave characters over the years. But in a new interview on the SmartLess podcast, he revealed how life imitated art as he was threatened at gunpoint after defending a woman at a club. As Luther, Idris Elba was always putting himself on the line to protect others, and it looks like the thriller series character has rubbed off on him somewhat.

“I nearly lost my fucking life, after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club,” the Thor cast member said. Elba, who recently reprised his role as Luther in a Netflix movie, explained that while he tried to defuse the situation, things escalated fast.

“A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll fucking kill you,’ and so on,” he added. “I come round and I go ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'”

He continued, “He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her. I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.'”

YouTube Thumbnail

Even the best movies don’t have endings quite as dramatic as this, but let’s hope Elba keeps his near-death experiences to new movies from now on! For more on the actor, check out our list of what we consider to be some of the best Idris Elba movies of all time.

You can catch him now in Hijack, a drama series that exclusively on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as well as Netflix movie Extraction 2. Keep an eye on our Extraction 3 release date guide to see if he’ll reappear. Once you’re done with Hijack, be sure to check out everything else new on Apple TV Plus, from new Apple TV shows to exciting drama movies.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.