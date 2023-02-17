Here’s how to watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. If you’re acquainted with the internet at any level, you’ve probably heard about Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The new movie is a bloody reimagining of Winnie-the-Pooh, now that the first Winnie-the-Pooh book has entered the public domain. In this slasher movie version, Pooh is a gruesome murderer akin to Michael Myers, and the thriller movie hinges on the idea of turning a beloved children’s character into a terrifying killer.

So, if we haven’t already made it clear: this isn’t a kids movie. Still, horror movie fans and fans of gore in general (or, adult fans of the honey-loving bear) may want to catch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey while it’s in theatres. Here’s how you can watch Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey.

How to watch Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is out now in theatres in the US, and it’s been showing since February 15 with an expanded theatrical release. For audiences over in the UK the movie will be premiering at Glasgow FrightFest on March 10, before then going on wide release.

Is Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey on streaming?

As of now, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is not on streaming. However, once its theatrical run has finished the movie will likely become available on VOD, and will no doubt find a streaming service to call home before too long.

