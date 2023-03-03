How many episodes long is Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3?

If you hear that rumbling sound don' panic it just means that Attack on Titan is finally back. Here's how many episodes are in Season 4 Part 3.

Attack on Titan

How many episodes long is Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3? After a decade, Attack on Titan, the anime that taught us all to be terrified of walls, is coming to an end.

Attack on Titan, in case you’ve not seen the anime series, tells the story of humanity’s war against cannibalistic giants known as Titans. Or at least that’s where the story began. By the time of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3, the animated series was about the horrors of war and how it changes people.

Now, though, that distant rumbling you can hear means it’s time to say goodbye to our favourite Attack on Titan characters as the TV series draws to a close. But how long do we have left with them? How many episodes long is Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3?

How many episodes long is Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3?

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 is apparently only two episodes long. Don’t panic, though. That doesn’t mean you only have two 30-minute episodes left before Attack on Titan is done forever.

The first episode of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 is a one-hour-long special, and the second episode is expected to be a similar length. That basically means the finale’s an Attack on Titan anime movie.

