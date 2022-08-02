How I Met Your Father season 2 release date speculation and more

Kids settle down, and let me tell you the story of how we learned the How I Met Your Father season 2 release date. How I Met Your Mother was one of the biggest comedy series of the 2010s, so it’s unsurprising that it’s got it’s very own gender-flipped spin-off.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father tells the story of Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her group of friends as they look for love in New York City. The first season got a bit of a mixed reaction from fans, but Hulu – the streaming service backing the project – are clearly confident in it and commissioned a second season.

So like a thirty-something Millennial looking for a meaningful connection, we’ve hit up ‘the Tinder of information’ (Editor: That’s a long-winded way of saying internet) to dig up all the info we could on the TV series’ second series. So here’s everything we know about the How I Met Your Father season 2 release date.

How I Met Your Father season 2 release date speculation

How I Met Your Father season 2 does not have an official release date as of August 2022. It’s not all bad news, though. A second season was announced by Hulu before the first season had even finished airing.

Even better news, when How I Met Your Father returns, you’ll get 20 episodes; that’s double the length of the first season. We also know that Hulu wants to bring the series back as quickly as possible.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger told TV Line that Hulu “wants us back on the service sooner than later,” adding that they hope to be back in production by the summer of 2022. It’s likely then that How I Met Your Father will be back in early 2023, or maybe if we’re lucky, winter 2022.

How I Met Your Father season 2 plot speculation

Nothing specific has been revealed about the plot of How I Met Your Father season 2. That said, we can make a few educated guesses based on the events of the first series. We’re likely to see the continued fallout of Charlie and Valentina’s break-up and the stress that put on the group.

Similarly, we imagine Hannah and Sid’s decision to elope will play a big part in their storyline in season 2. The big question, though, is the return of Ian. Sophie thought he was her perfect man, and now he’s back. What does that mean for her and Jesse’s budding relationship?

How I Met Your Father season 2 cast

All of the How I Met Your Father cast from season 1 are expected to return in the second series. That means Hilary Duff will be back as Sophie along with her best friends in the whole world Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Sid (Suraj Sharama), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), and Ellen (Tian Tran).

We can probably expect to see more of Hannah (Ashley Reyes) now she’s married (well eloped with) Sid. Judging by the end of the first season, the same goes for Sophie’s ex-Ian (Daniel Augustin) as well.

The best news, however, is that Kim Cattrall is set to return as the narrator – an older Sophie telling the story of how she the love of her life to her son.

Who’s in the How I Met Your Father season 2 cast?

Hilary Duff as Sophie

Chris Lowell as Jesse

Francia Raisa as Valentina

Suraj Sharma as Sid

Kim Cattrall as older Sophie

Ashley Reyes as Hannah

Ian as Daniel Augustin

Will there be more How I Met Your Mother cameos?

The big question is, will the How I Met Your Mother cast return? The first season ended with Cobie Smulders making a surprise cameo as Robin Scherbatsky. While we can’t say for sure if Ted, Barney, Lily or any of the other cast of characters will return, Berger did tell the Radio Times it’s not impossible.

“We exist in the same universe as the original, and that means that, whether it’s another set, whether it’s a person from the original, these kinds of things can populate our world.” Berger said before adding: “And we think that we fulfil that notion in a really satisfying way, even in this season, and hope to continue to do so in future seasons.”

