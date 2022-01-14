Hotel Transylvania 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime now

Looking for a new animated movie? Well, Amazon Prime Video has got you covered. Dracula and all his ghoulish pals are back for the fourth and final instalment in the Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the film sees the franchise’s wacky characters return to our small screens as a new adventure unfolds. The official synopsis for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania reads: “When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray’, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

Thanks to Covid-19, the kids movie has skipped a widespread theatrical release and has instead made its big debut online via Amazon’s streaming service. Meaning, that currently, you can’t watch it anywhere else – so it’s time to start renewing your subscriptions.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the first movie in the series that doesn’t have Adam Sandler voicing the role of Dracula. Instead the vampire torch has now been passed to Brian Hull. Alongside Hull, the movie stars Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Jim Gaffigan (Luca), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Molly Shannon (Promising Young Woman), and more.

If you are ready to dive back into the colourful world of monsters, you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial here. You can also buy or rent the first three films in the franchise: Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, on the platform. So, if you fancy a full-blown movie marathon before Hotel Transylvania: Transformania you are pretty much sorted.

