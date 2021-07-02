Hotel Transylvania 4 trailer makes Dracula human again

Mark it in your calendars – we’re heading back to Transylvania in October. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has a new trailer, promising another family horror movie, this time with an exotic holiday to boot.

When testing a new invention, Professor Van Helsing manages to turn Johnny into a dragon, and the rest of the monster family into regular human beings. Given being human is a curse on anyone, nevermind if you’ve spent the bulk of your life some monstrous creature, they have to venture into the amazon to find a mystical cure. Wacky hijinks ensue.

The fourth in the Hotel Transylvania animated movies series, after 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and the first without Genndy Tartokovsky directing. He’s still involved, mind, providing the story, and co-writing the screenplay. Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon are co-directing, the former a storyboard artists from the previous two sequels, and the latter having worked on Adventure Time and SpongeBob Squarepants. Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are Tartakovsky’s co-writers, and Alice Dewey Goldstone is the producer.

Many of the recurring cast are back, like Sandberg as Johnny, Kathryn Hahn as Erika Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne the werewolf, and David as Griffin, the invisible man. Brian Hull is taking over Dracula from Adam Sandler.

The official synopsis is as follows: “When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray’, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania arrives in theatres October 8.