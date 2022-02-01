Kevin Costner’s next film is the passion project Horizon

Award-winning actor and director Kevin Costner has announced that he will be back in the director’s seat for the first time in 19 years for a film that Deadline has called a personal passion project for the drama movie veteran.

Horizon, which Costner will also star in, is set to be financed and produced by his production company Territory Pictures. Production is reportedly billed to start on August 29 2022, with casting set to begin on February 2022. According to Deadline, the plot of Horizon spans 15 years both before and after the American Civil War, focussing on the expansion that occurred after the war and the settlement of the American West.

In an interview with Deadline, Costner said, “America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions.”

Costner is known for directing critically-acclaimed films such as the 1990 Oscars darling Dances With Wolves. The adventure movie was an American West epic based on the novel of the same name, and was Costner’s directional debut. As well as receiving a dozen Oscar nominations, the movie won seven Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Most recently, the 67-year-old has starred in TV series Yellowstone, which centres around the homesteader Dutton family who own the largest ranch in the US.

Horizon will be the first movie Costner has directed since Open Range, an American Western action movie starring Costner and Robert Duvall. The film was released in UK theatres on 19 March 2004, and is currently available to stream on Apple TV, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, where it is one of the free movies currently offered by the streaming service.