One of the best horror anime of the year is now streaming for free

Hell’s Paradise, possibly the best horror anime of 2o23, is now streaming on Crunchyroll for free. The anime streaming service has made the first season of the show, among others, free to watch (with ads) for anyone who’s signed up for a free account on the service in celebration of the start of spooky season as Halloween draws closer.

Crunchyroll’s Hell’s Paradise, which is based on a popular manga of the same name, is one of the best anime of recent years and began its run in April earlier this year, finding immediate popularity. Set in Japan’s Edo period, the series has absolutely gorgeous visuals that contrast with the dark atmosphere and violence. The plot of the series follows the criminal ninja Gabimaru and his would-be executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri (along with a group of other similar pairings) on the hunt for a potion of immortality.

The quest takes them to the legendary land of Shinsenkyo, where not all is exactly as it seems, and there’s plenty of action to keep things exciting as well as some real emotional heft. We’ll leave you to discover the rest of the details for yourself, but trust us on this: it’s absolutely the best horror anime to watch this Halloween season, especially if you’re looking for some new anime to broaden your horizons.

Hell’s Paradise isn’t the only horror series that’s become available on Crunchyroll for free, though. In fact, there are plenty more brilliant series to watch.

Check out the full list of all newly free-to-watch horror anime series streaming in Crunchyroll from October 1:

Blood Blockade Battlefront

Blue Exorcist

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime

Deadman Wonderland

Ghost Hunt

Hell’s Paradise

Hellsing Ultimate

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU

How to Keep a Mummy

Junji Ito Collection

Kemono Jihen

Mieruko-chan

The Case Study of Vanitas

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Trinity Blood

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA

As you can see, you’re absolutely spoilt for choice. One thing’s for certain: it’s a brilliant time to be a fan of anime.

