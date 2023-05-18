How strong is Yamada Asaemon Sagiri in Hell’s Paradise? Here’s everything you need to know about the strength and combat talent of one of the best new anime characters around.

Hell’s Paradise is one of the best anime series out right now, following the ninja assassin Gabimaru the Hollow as he’s saved from execution by Sagiri. If you don’t know yet, Sagiri is a member of the legendary Yamada clan and a powerful Asaemon. But, you may be asking just how strong this anime character is.

Well, look no further, folks! We’ve done a deep dive into her talents and powers to uncover the true extent of Yamada Asaemon Sagiri’s strength.

How powerful is Yamada Asaemon Sagiri in Hell’s Paradise?

Sagiri is one of the most talented and well-trained warriors in Hell’s Paradise, despite the fact that her formal ranking is low – as pointed out by Senta and Genji – because she is a woman.

She it a highly trained and nimble fighter, with great agility and stealth too. This allows her to sneak up on her opponents, as she did when fighting Gabimaru.

Just as with the rest of the Asaemon, Sagiri is able to kill her opponents with a single blow by beheading them with her sword, and her Asaemon talents also allow her to analyse the bodies and injuries of her opponents to find out much more about them.

Sagiri is also a skilled user of Tao, and her wood attribute Tao gives her power over people who use Earth Tao. She has a great deal of control over her Tao abilities, while also being able to increase this with the Middle Way technique.

