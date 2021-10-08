Hellraiser reboot casts Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, Clive Barker joins as producer

The upcoming remake of Clive Barker’s horror movie Hellraiser has just announced who will be playing one of the flick’s leading Cenobites. Deadline reports that Spyglass and the streaming service Hulu have confirmed that Jamie Clayton will be the latest actor to take on the role of the bald sadomasochistic horror icon – Pinhead.

Best known for her work on the TV series Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q, Clayton’s casting marks an important moment in the franchise as she is the first woman to be cast as Pinhead – the leader of the extra-dimensional beings in Barker’s story who have a love for puzzle boxes and pain. Doug Bradley portrayed the character in 1987, and then Pinhead was later played by Paul T. Taylor, Stephen Smith Collins and Fred Tatasciore.

Along with Clayton, the star-studded cast for the Hellraiser remake includes Odessa A’zion (Grand Army), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Brandon Flynn (Ratched), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), and Adam Faison (Into the Dark). Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff (Fantasy Island) will also be joining David S. Goyer (Blade) and Keith Levine (47 Meters Down) as producers.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House) have penned the script for the new Hellraiser movie, and seasoned horror director David Brucker (The Ritual) is on board to helm the production – which has already wrapped filming.

Brucker has previously hinted that the upcoming film will be “something of a small reimagining” of Clive Barker’s gory classic, and the gender swap approach to the casting of one of the leading characters may just be the beginning of the horror franchise’s upcoming changes.

Besides the upcoming movie, a new Hellraiser TV series is also in the works for HBO Max, which Clive Barker will executive produce. However, despite Barker’s involvement in both projects, it seems that the HBO show and Brucker’s film will be stand-alone projects and unrelated.

The Hellraiser remake is currently set to release in 2022 on the streaming service Hulu. While we wait on updates, here is our list of the best horror movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.