Hellraiser star Doug Bradley will play an iconic Batman villain

Doug Bradley will forever be remembered as the terrifying movie villain Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise. But, the actor is soon going to be swapping the Labyrinth for the streets of Gotham City, as he prepares to take on the role of an iconic Batman villain.

Ever since the ‘80s movie Hellraiser, Bradley has been sending a chill down the spines of horror movie audiences along with his crew of Cenobites. The Hellraiser movies hold a cult status for many, and are regarded as some of the best body horror movies around.

But now, Bradley will be leaving the Lament Configuration behind and instead will turn his focus towards making life difficult for Bruce Wayne. In a statement from The CW (via Variety), Bradley’s new role as a DC villain has been revealed.

Bradley will join the cast of the DC TV series Gotham Knights, and will play none other than Joe Chill. If you’re not familiar with Chill’s work, he is the man who killed Bruce’s parents all those years ago, unwittingly creating the Dark Knight himself.

The co-creators of the thriller series, Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams said: “When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley. We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon.”

The statement continued: “And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?”

