Is Heartstopper season 2 streaming? How to watch the Netflix series

Is Heartstopper season 2 streaming? Nick and Charlie are back for a second season of Heartstopper — and this time, they’re going to Paris! After a tumultuous season 1, the pair are officially going out, but more challenges await as Nick (Kit Connor) tries to navigate coming out, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) grow closer, and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara’s (Corinna Brown) relationship hits the rocks.

Heartstopper season 1 dropped on Netflix in April 2o22, quickly becoming one of the best TV series on the streaming service. So, it hasn’t been too long since the last time we said “hi” to everyone at Truham and Higgs, but fans of the drama series, which is based on Alice Oseman’s comic series, are more than ready for the second season.

So, as we wait for the next chapter in Nick and Charlie’s story, here’s how to watch Heartstopper season 2.

Where can I watch Heartstopper season 2?

Heartstopper season 2 is back on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

All eight episodes are set to land that day, so be sure to set some time aside to catch up with the Heartstopper gang.

Netflix also revealed the new episode titles in a social media post, and we’ve included them here as a little taster of what to expect.

Heartstopper season 2 episode titles:

Out Family Promise Challenge Heat Truth/Dare Sorry Perfect

Is Heartstopper season 2 on streaming?

Because Netflix owns Heartstopper season 2, you won’t find it on any other streaming services.

This includes streamers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus. But you can check out everything new on Amazon Prime in case anything else tickles your fancy.

Is Heartstopper season 2 on Netflix?

All episodes of Heartstopper season 2 will drop on Netflix on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Because it’s set to be released internationally, Heartstopper season 2 will drop at different times depending on where you are in the world.

Heartstopper season 2 will drop 8am BST, 12am Pacific Time, and 3am Eastern Time. So be sure to set your alarms!]

Is Heartstopper season 2 on Disney Plus?

No, Heartstopper season 2 is not on Disney Plus. Heartstopper season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from August 3, 2023.

But if you liked Heartstopper, you should definitely check out Love, Victor. All three seasons of the Disney Plus show, which covers many of the same themes of Heartstopper, are available to stream on the platform now.

Is Heartstopper season 2 on Blu-Ray?

Heartstopper season 2 isn’t on Blu-Ray, and likely won’t be in the near future.

There are some pretty convincing dupes of Heartstopper season 1 Blu-rays, but they’re just that. Dupes.

The only place you can watch Heartstopper is on Netflix, although you can carry on reading Nick and Charlie’s story by purchasing Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper comic series in full.

