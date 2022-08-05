How Voldemort changed the design of a new Marvel villain

Lord Voldemort’s iconic look became integral to the Harry Potter movies — but this made things tricky when Thor 4 director Taika Waititi tried to bring Gorr the God Butcher to the big screen. The original Marvel comics design for Gorr, who is played by Christian Bale in the fantasy movie, bears an unmistakable resemblance to the Harry Potter villain.

In an interview with IGN, Waititi explained how they navigated those similarities when the time came to bring Gorr into the MCU. “His face in the comics, unfortunately, does kind of resemble Voldemort,” he explained. “People are just gonna automatically make that connection.”

“So we decided to depart from that design a bit more and like, sorta keep elements of the tone and the fact that he had the sword,” he added. “But really, it was about his story that was the most important thing for us.” In Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr’s young daughter dies and his land is left destitute, while a God laughs in his face as he begs for salvation.

This leads to Gorr losing faith in the Gods and being corrupted by the Necrosword, which he wields as part of his mission to kill all the Gods, no matter what the cost.

After kidnapping Asgardian children to bait Thor, Gorr forces him to use Stormbreaker to open the gates to Eternity so that he can wish for all the Gods in the universe to be eliminated. However, after receiving a speech about love from Thor, he ultimately changes his mind and uses his request to bring back his daughter, wherein he dies in her arms before entrusting the child to Thor’s care.

Gorr's final actions in bringing his daughter back may well influence the plot of Thor 5