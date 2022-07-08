Thor: Love and Thunder – is Gorr dead?

Does Gorr die in Thor: Love and Thunder? Taika Waititi’s new Marvel movie brings the Odinson with one of his most fearsome foes, Gorr, the God Butcher. As his name implies, Gorr wants to kill every god in the MCU, and that includes the Asgardian hero. We break down if he succeeds – warning, spoilers ahead.

Luckily, Thor has some friends along with him as he faces Gorr and the Necrosword. Valkyrie, of course, the current King of Asgard, is quick with a helping hand, and none other than Jane Foster returns. She’s been juiced up a tad, now wielding Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor, ready to lay down the hammer on whoever stands in her way.

Together they stand against Gorr and his plan to erase gods from the universe. When all is said and done, you may want to know what happens, and more importantly, is Gorr dead? Dear reader, we go through the entire conclusion so you won’t be left wondering if maybe you missed a beat. Just don’t go near that Necrosword, it’s bad for you.

Is Gorr dead?

Yes, Gorr is dead in the MCU. At the end of his battle with Thor, he’s convinced to bring back his daughter, Love, with his wish to Eternity, rather than destroy all gods. Without the Necrosword, his body will fail like it was about to before he got the legendary weapon.

In his last minutes, he passes away at the feet of Love. He makes Thor promise to take care of his child before finally succumbing to the severe hunger and thirst from the start of the film.

Granted, this is the MCU. Nobody’s ever fully gone. Even if a mechanism for resurrection doesn’t exist, it can be invented, and we have the multiverse for further appearances.

Gorr’s death is emphasised by the scenes after, though. Thor and Love have formed a father-daughter superhero team, with Odinson caring for her as a full-time father.

God Butcher: The best horror movies

Gorr got all that he wanted, his story is done. He got a better death than most Marvel villains. He should probably be glad he’s gone, since it’s looking like Hercules is out for vengeance in Thor 5.