Can I stream Thor: Love and Thunder? It’s a good question, as any new instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ultimately finds its way to the Disney Plus streaming service. So, with the Thor: Love and Thunder release date upon us, we’ve collected all the information you need so you don’t miss the new MCU movie.

The latest chapter in the MCU timeline will see Chris Hemsworth take on the role of the God of Thunder once more, as Thor continues his journey into Marvel’s phase 4. The titular hero has a lot to deal with; he’s seen most of the Asgardian race get wiped out, including his dear brother Loki, and now he’s looking for a more peaceful life. That may be difficult though, as Gorr the God Butcher has his sights set on the MCU character.

So, can you stream Thor: Love and Thunder? Or will you have to summon the Bifrost and head out to a cinema to catch the new Chris Hemsworth movie? We’ve travelled the galaxy and here’s your answer.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder?

The new Thor movie is released in the UK on July 7, 2022, and in the US on July 8. It is getting an exclusively theatrical release. That means the only way to watch the upcoming action movie is to head out to the cinemas and watch it on a big screen.

You can buy tickets in advance or get some on the day subject to availability.

Can I stream Thor: Love and Thunder?

At the moment, sadly not. Thor: Love and Thunder is a theatrical exclusive, but, the movie will be available on Disney Plus at some point in the not too distant future.

Usually, Marvel likes its films to have a good run in theatres, but we can expect Thor: Love and Thunder to drop on the streaming platform around the middle of September.