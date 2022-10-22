One fan’s Harry Potter confusion goes viral, and it’s very relatable

A fan of Harry Potter has shared their confusion about Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies, and we totally get it. The eight Hogwarts-based films make up one of the most recognisable, crowd-pleasing fantasy movie series of all time.

For a certain generation, the magical drama movies are intrinsically linked with childhood memories. Partly, this is because the movie series ran for a decade. This allowed fans to feel like they really knew the Harry Potter characters, and even the actors behind them as they grew up alongside the characters. So, there’s almost no Harry Potter lore or trivia that fans feel like they don’t know.

But, that hasn’t stopped there being the occasional confusion about the some aspects of the movies. Of course, there are the rare Harry Potter plot holes, or moments that didn’t make it in from the books. Then, there’s more straightforward confusion too.

Now, in a perfect example of this, one fan has taken to social media to share their childhood confusion about one part of the Harry Potter movie series. And, we’ll be honest, it was something that confused us too.

A post on Twitter from user @ycsm1n has said that while watching Harry Potter as a child, they believed that the character of Moaning Myrtle was played by Daniel Radcliffe in drag. It’s a hilarious mistake because it’s so relatable, and you can check it out for yourself below:

as a child watching harry potter, i thought moaning myrtle was played by daniel radcliffe in drag — yasmin (@ycsm1n) October 22, 2022

Of course, this has crossed every Harry Potter fan’s mind at some point. The resemblance between the two is downright uncanny, even down to the round spectacles. However, the actor who plays Moaning Myrtle is not, in fact, Daniel Radcliffe, but Shirley Henderson.

Henderson was recently cast in the upcoming sci-fi series Dune: The Sisterhood, which is a prequel TV series to the science fiction movie Dune. That’s quite the change of genre. And, who knows, maybe some people watching the series might mistake her for Daniel Radcliffe.

