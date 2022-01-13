Emma Watson would return for another Harry Potter reunion

Emma Watson is open to returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once more – for another reunion in 20 years, that is. Speaking to British Vogue, the star discussed her feelings on HBO Max’s recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special, and how she’d “definitely” be up for the experience again.

Watson has been a staple in the magical franchise since the first fantasy movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in 2001. Playing one of the best characters in the story, Hermione Granger, and forming part of the central trio in the fight against Voldemort, most of her childhood was on set. During the recent reunion special on the streaming platform, the star got to reminisce about her past, revealed her childhood co-star crush, and caught up with the rest of her acting Potter alumni.

When asked if she would participate in another reunion in 20 years for the hit adventure movies, Watson quickly responded with “definitely”. She then said how emotional the event was and explained how it was also a chance for her to see Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint again – as the three generally struggle to keep in touch nowadays.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson explained. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics, so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat, but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday, and I die. Dan and I generally try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

20 years may still be a while away for another Harry Potter reunion, but in the meantime, fans of the franchise can enjoy the current retrospective special that hit HBO Max on January 1, 2022. They can also look forward to the latest Fantastic Beasts movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is set to hit theatres on April 8, 2022.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion is currently available on the streaming service HBO Max for US readers and on Now TV for UK viewers.