Emma Watson explains how she ‘fell in love’ with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton

Emma Watson has shared how she “fell in love” with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton; don’t get too excited Dramione (is that the name of the ship?) fans – it was just a crush. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the popular fantasy movies, revealed she ‘fell’ for Felton in a clip (via ET Canada) promoting the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts.

According to Watson, her feelings for Felton developed during an on-set tutoring session. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she explained. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him.”

From that moment on, Watson admits she’d check the call sheet every day looking for his call number (number seven), and if he was scheduled to shoot, then she knew it would be “an extra exciting day”. Unfortunately for Watson, the age gap – Felton is three years older than her – meant that he saw her more as a “little sister”, and he felt very protective over her.

While Watson and Felton may have felt a bond off-set, things couldn’t have been more different in front of the camera. Watson played Hermione, a talented muggle-born witch who was best friends with Harry Potter.

Felton meanwhile played Draco Malfoy, the pompous pure-blood wizard who hated Potter and all his mates. Basically, if two Harry Potter characters hated each other, it was Draco and Hermione.

While Draco eventually saw the light (unlike other Harry Potter villains), the pair were never exactly close. Still, if the trailer for Return to Hogwarts is anything to go by, Felton and Watson still share a close bond (we saw that hug).

Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO Max in the US and Sky/Now TV in the UK on New Year’s Day 2022.