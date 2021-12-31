How to watch Return to Hogwarts – can you stream the Harry Potter reunion?

Where can you watch the Harry Potter reunion? It’s been two decades since the release of the first Harry Potter movie, The Philosopher’s Stone, so to celebrate Warner Bros is getting the band back together for a one-off reunion special.

The special will see the main trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint return to Hogwarts, where they’ll be joined by the cast and crew – including Chris Colombus, Ralph Fiennes, and Helena Bonham, among others – who helped bring the wizarding world to life. They’ll share tidbits, anecdotes, and stories about the magical world we all know and love, as well as secrets about your favourite Harry Potter characters.

In an Instagram post ahead of the release of the reunion, Watson shared her pride in helping bring Harry Potter to life. “I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path,” she wrote. “I look at my fellow cast members now, and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other, that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

How to watch the Harry Potter reunion

Return to Hogwarts, the 20th-anniversary special will be available to stream in the UK on Now TV and Sky Max from 8.05 am GMT New Year’s Day (January 1, 2022).

If you want to watch on Now TV, you’ll have to pick up an entertainment pass (it’s £9.99 a month), but you can also get a free seven-day trial if you’re a new subscriber.

For our American readers, you can stream this special reunion that will reunite the cast and crew of the wildly popular fantasy movies on HBO Max on New Year’s Day from midnight.