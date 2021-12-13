Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer teases Dumbledore and Grindelwald going to war

The first Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer is here, bringing a foreboding threat of war in the Harry Potter movie. Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) are the main focus, as the rest of characters prepare for their showdown.

Not much is given away here, other than setting the stage for the implications off the ending of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. At the end of that adventure movie, it was revealed that Ezra Miller’s Harry Potter character is Aurelius Dumbledore, brother of the famed Hogwarts principal, and he’s an Obscurus parasite who’s now under the control of dark wizard Grindelwald. This leads up to the Wizarding World War, mirroring the run up to World War II.

In between explanations that the heroes have poor odds against Grindelwald and his amassed forces, we get Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) leading us through more of the magical realm and its creatures. Newt’s brother Scamander is prominent, played by Callum Turner, accompanying Newt on some daring excursions and commenting on ramshackle crew they’ve got. Easy!

We get a better look at Mads Mikkelsen as historical Harry Potter villain Grindelwald too, as he magically assaults someone and proclaims genocide against muggles. Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp, who held the role previously, who parted ways with the franchise and Warner Bros amid legal battles with ex-wiofe Amber Heard.

The official synopsis of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

Fantastic Beasts 3 is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by Steve Kloves and JK Rowling. Katarine Waterson, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol also return for the sequel.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in theatres April 15, 2022.