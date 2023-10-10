Alfonso Cuarón confirms controversial view on his Harry Potter movie

Everyone knows Prisoner of Azkaban is the best Harry Potter movie, but now the director, Alfonso Cuarón, has confirmed something else we suspected to be true.

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in the Prisoner of Azkaban

Published:

Harry Potter

It would be pointless for anyone to argue against Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban being the best in the franchise. That debate is over, but people have often whether it is a horror movie or not, and now we finally have a definitive answer thanks to Alfonso Cuarón.

Among the eight entries in the Harry Potter series, you’re likely to find some of the best fantasy movies of all time. But, when watching the Harry Potter movies in order, there is a discernibly darker tone to the third installment, the Prisoner of Azkaban. Specifically, the inclusion of the scariest, and possibly the best Harry Potter villains, the Dementors, pushes the film into the territory of horror.

There has long been a discussion as to whether Prisoner of Azkaban is, by definition, a horror. Well, we needn’t wonder any longer, because the man who made the best movie in the series has had his say.

Speaking to Total Film about his work in the Wizarding World, Alfonso Cuarón was asked whether he intended Prisoner of Azkaban to be a horror movie, and the answer is clear.

“Well, definitely. When I read the book, there were two elements that I liked. There was the horror film element, but also the noir aspect of it. In a way, when I was doing it, the model was more of the German cinema at the end of the silent era, and the transition into the talkies, like Fritz Lang to Murnau,” he said.

YouTube Thumbnail

“You can see that some of Fritz Lang’s films are kind of noir, but, at the same time, they have kind of horror elements to them. And, more importantly, particularly with Fritz Lang, through the genre, he was trying to convey – or just to project – the anxieties of his time. I think that’s what J.K. Rowling did with Potter, it was a reference of our times, of human behaviour,” Cuarón added.

I mean, one look at those Dementors was enough to give me nightmares for weeks when I first saw the film, so lord knows how the Harry Potter cast dealt with that trauma. Prisoner of Azkaban has always been a horror movie in my eyes, and now I have Alfonso Cuarón to back me up.

For more from the Wizarding World, check out our list of the best Harry Potter characters or dive into everything we know about the Cursed Child release date and the Harry Potter TV series release date. Speaking of fear, here’s why Daniel Radcliffe was terrified of filming one Harry Potter scene. If you’re done with Potter, look ahead to new movies like The Marvels instead.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.