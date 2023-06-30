Harrison Ford had hilarious attitude to filming MCU movie

Harrison Ford is making some waves, and not just because this weekend is a Harrison Ford takeover with the Indiana Jones 5 release date here; he’s also been in the news for some comments made while filming the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie has openly been ecstatic about working with Han Solo himself, but also enjoyed Ford’s amusing attitude towards filming the Phase 5 film.

He’s been in some of the best movies of all time, in our opinion, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t take a paycheck for new movies when he feels like it.

Mackie told Inverse, “He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of sh-t.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this sh-t.’ We spent a good bit of time together.”

Mackie is either a glass-half-full man or is just deciding to ride a wave of positivity that may be hidden underneath the surface of Ford’s remarks. He’s rightly excited to be leading his first Marvel movie, so we can’t take anything away from him.

However, it sounds to us like Ford might be more excited about his bank balance than the nuanced storytelling to be seen in Captain America 4. You never know, though, maybe it’ll be one of the best action movies in the MCU — never count Kevin Feige out.

We’ll have to wait for the Captain America 4 release date to find out if that faith is misplaced. Until then, read up on Marvel’s Phase 5 explained, The Marvels release date, or find out how to watch Secret Invasion if you’d like.