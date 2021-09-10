Halloween Kills streaming on Peacock same day as theatrical release

The next Michael Myers killing spree will be available on the small screen at the same time as the big one. It’s been announced that Halloween Kills is coming to Peacock day-and-date of its US theatrical opening.

The horror movie sequel is out in October, and given that delaying a movie called Halloween out of Halloween would be missing the point slightly, Universal has opted for the next best thing. Deadline reports the decision was made as a way of separating Halloween Kills from competition in No Time To Die and Venom 2. Since that month has become crowded, the studio wants this to be an event. Keenly, this isn’t like Disney Plus Premier Access where there’s an added charge – anyone who has Peacock Premium will have access to the slasher when it’s live.

Universal used the same strategy for kids movie The Boss Baby: Family Business earlier this year, and the returns were obviously good enough for at least one more go. It’s worth noting Peacock is a US-only streaming service for the time being, so UK viewers still need to find a cinema if they want to see Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s latest chapter.

Directed by David Gordon Green from a script co-written by he, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills picks up right after Halloween (2018) left off, with Laurie hospitalised, and Michael still on the rampage. The thriller movie recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, with Steph Green calling it a “relentless bloodbath” in her review for us.

The Halloween Kills cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall. The synopsis reads: “The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. ”

Halloween Kills is in theatres in the UK October 15, and theatres and on streaming in the US the same day.