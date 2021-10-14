Halloween Kills director admits he didn’t know reboot would lead to a trilogy

David Gordon Green, director of Halloween Kills, revealed that when he first rebooted John Carpenter’s series in 2018, he didn’t have any set plans. In our interview with the director, Green shared how initially, he didn’t go into making the slasher hit Halloween (2018) with a trilogy in mind. Instead, he had several ideas that he wanted to evolve into a “satisfying” end to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s story.

Green’s first horror movie, Halloween (2018) broke box-office records upon its release, earning over $255 million and becoming the highest-grossing slasher movie on record, beating Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream. With the film’s massive success, it makes sense that Blumhouse and Green would make more Myers content. So, unsurprisingly, it was announced shortly after the first thriller movie’s release that two sequels to Green’s instalment would be made, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends.

When asked if he had always planned on making two follow-ups to Halloween (2018), Green hinted that no firm scripts or plans were in place. “To be honest, we really didn’t have a concept of where it would go,” Green said. “But we had so many ideas that we wanted to play with and toy with.”

“After the success of our first chapter of 2018, we were then able to take those ideas and expand on them,” the director continued. “And try and make a complete narrative that would take the seeds that Carpenter had planted in ’78 and then evolve those into something that felt satisfying.”

Halloween Kills is currently set to release on October 15 across UK and US cinemas, and on the streaming service Peacock for US viewers on the same day. It will see the community of Haddonfield fight back against the iconic serial killer in an all-new slasher dynamic.

In our review for the movie, Steph Green calls Halloween Kills “a clever psychodrama” that sets up the story for a follow-up film. Currently, we know that there will be a time jump between Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and Jamie Lee Curtis has hinted it might be Laurie’s last appearance in a Halloween movie.

However, despite the teasers on future story plans, only time will tell if Green's ideas will round up his trilogy. Halloween Ends is scheduled to release on October 14, 2022.