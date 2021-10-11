How to watch Halloween Kills – can you stream the new Michael Myers movie?

How can you watch Halloween Kills? It has been three years since we first saw David Gordon Green’s sequel to John Carpenter’s iconic horror movie Halloween, and now finally, the next chapter in Michael Myers’ murder spree is just around the corner. Picking up where Halloween (2018) left off, Halloween Kills will see the masked killer face off against the entire community of Haddonfield, who he has been terrorising for years.

With an impressively high kill count and an exciting cast full of old and new faces in the beloved franchise, Halloween Kills promises to live up to horror fans expectations. But many movie-goers are still wondering, what is the best way to enjoy the brutal killing spree? Well, the good news is that after some pandemic related delays, Halloween Kills has a confirmed worldwide release date, and Blumhouse and Universal are offering multiple viewing options for the gory flick.

To assist in your spooky movie scheduling plans and movie night logistics, we have gathered all the info and options about how to watch Halloween Kills. Want to find out if you can stream the upcoming scary movie? Looking to see when you can book your seats at the theatre? Or are you wondering when exactly the film will be coming out? Well, don’t worry, we have all the answers below.

How can you see Halloween Kills?

Halloween Kills will be out in theatres on October 15. This date applies to both US and UK viewers, so get your wallets ready to buy some tickets for a slasher-tastic time. After a year-long delay, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic, this set release date for Halloween Kills is a welcome treat for all us slasher fans who have been waiting for David Gordon Green’s sequel since 2018.

Due to the global pandemic, Halloween Kills – originally scheduled to drop in October 2020 – had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021. With movie fans still cautious about braving the cinema with Covid-19 knocking about, many were worried that the film would be pushed back yet again despite the Venice screening.

However, it seems like you just can’t keep a masked killer down. With detailed reviews like ours – penned by Steph Green – already out for the flick, a final trailer released, and the horror community anxious to see Michael’s next murderous rampage, horror fans can rest easy. Halloween Kills’ theatrical release date isn’t going to budge or be cancelled anytime soon – so it is time to head to your local cinema and book some seats for the slasher now.

Can you stream Halloween Kills?

The good news is that Halloween Kills will be available to stream on the same day as its theatrical release if you are in the US. That’s right; you can enjoy Michael Myers tearing up Haddonfield from the comfort of your own home. The thriller movie will be available on the streaming service Peacock for 60 days, so if you don’t want to trek it out to your local cinema, it’s time to renew your subscriptions.

As we said before, this streaming option is for US horror fans only, so any UK based viewers will have to wait on the digital viewing front for now. There has been no word on streaming options for Halloween Kills outside the US, but don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated if Michael Myers creeps onto any more streamers.

And there you have it, all the information you need about how to watch Halloween Kills. If you are curious about seeing the past (now non-canon) features in the franchise, Netflix currently has all the first five Halloween movies available to watch now.