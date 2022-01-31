Good Omens co-creator Neil Gaiman discusses gender of Crowley and Aziraphale

Fans of the hugely popular TV series, Good Omens, are gearing up for the upcoming second season and they have been interacting with one of the show’s creators on Twitter recently in search of some answers. The Amazon Prime series revolves around the fantastical adventures of an angel and a demon, and stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen in the lead roles of Crowley and Aziraphale, respectively.

In the book upon which Good Omens is based, both angels and demons do not have a gender or a sex, unless they purposefully choose one. While both Crowley and Aziraphale predominantly appear as males throughout the show, there are instances where this line is blurred, and fans have been hoping to gains some clarity.

Co-author and co-creator, Neil Gaiman, was fielding questions on social media recently and answered a couple of questions from curious fans, who were querying the gender of the characters of Crowley and Aziraphale. While Gaiman’s answers weren’t exactly your typical response, they do shed some light on a mystery that has surrounded the show.

Basically, the characters are neither male, nor female. That is because, angels and demons in the Good Omens world do not perceive gender in the same way that humans do. Many fans have assumed that the characters are therefore genderfluid, but Gaiman’s response appears to suggest otherwise.

Crowley’s Gender is Fallen Angel. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 29, 2022

So, there you have it. According to Gaiman, his characters’ genders are Fallen Angel and Angel (retired), which links directly to the events of season 1. Of course, there could be, and probably are, many other genders in the diverse Good Omens universe, but this seems to clear up some of the confusion about its key characters and their identity.

Angel (retired). — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 30, 2022

Gaiman has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, so it should come as no surprise that his show is so open-minded and inclusive. Indeed, in Good Omens, there are characters who use they/them pronouns and characters who are played by female actors but who use typically masculine names.

Filming for season two of Good Omens is currently underway and is expected to be set for release on streaming service Amazon Prime at some point in 2022.