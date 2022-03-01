The Batman producer thinks we’ll hear Gears of War movie announcement “very soon”

The Gears of War movie has been gestating for a while now. It was first announced all the way back in 2007 when New Line Cinema bought the rights to adapt the popular third-person shooter for the big-screen. Since then, though, the project has languished in development hell.

In 2016 at the Gears of War 4 launch party, it was announced that a Gears of War movie was still in development, now at Universal Pictures, with F Scott Frazier being brought on to write a script for the action movie. Since then, though there’s not been much news about the project.

But all that might be about to change. We caught up with Gears of War producer, Dylan Clark, while he was promoting his new movie The Batman, and asked him if he could tell us anything about the film. His answer was “no”, but he did drop this tantalising tease. “I’m glad that you’re interested in it,” he said. “It’s something it’s been a passion of mine for a very long time. I think very soon there will be an announcement.”

At the time of writing, the Gears movie doesn’t have a script and no stars attached. That’s not stopped fans from casting the alien movie in their heads, though, with Dave Bautista often touted as the dream live-action Marcus Fenix.

Bautista has previously said he’d love to play Marcus going so far as to turn down a role in both Batman and Fast and the Furious to pitch Warner Bros a Gears movie.

“I don’t make any pretense about it,” Bautista told IGN. “I had a chance to get a meeting at WB, they were talking to me about this, and that and I said, ‘hey, let’s talk about Bane.’ That happened to me one other time in my career. They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said, ‘I’m not interested, let’s talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix’.”

While we love Bautista’s work, we think there’s another star who recently said he was working on a secret videogame adaptation who’d be perfect for the role, Dwayne Johnson. Could The Rock be cooking up a Gears adaptation? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Batman swings into theatres on March 4.